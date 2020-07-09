All apartments in Columbus
2120 Iuka Ave
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

2120 Iuka Ave

2120 Iuka Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2120 Iuka Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Iuka Ravine

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2120 Iuka Ave Available 08/01/20 Highly Sought After OSU 5 Bedroom House Iuka Ravine - This stunning 5 Bedroom House is located on tranquil Iuka Ravine. You'll love the refinished hardwood floors and great indoor and outdoor space. The huge front porch and brick patio are ideal for entertaining. Full basement with washer and dryer and a 1 car garage with electric opener. You'll be the envy of all your friends with this house.

(RLNE2615606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 Iuka Ave have any available units?
2120 Iuka Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2120 Iuka Ave have?
Some of 2120 Iuka Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2120 Iuka Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2120 Iuka Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 Iuka Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2120 Iuka Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2120 Iuka Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2120 Iuka Ave offers parking.
Does 2120 Iuka Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2120 Iuka Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 Iuka Ave have a pool?
No, 2120 Iuka Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2120 Iuka Ave have accessible units?
No, 2120 Iuka Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 Iuka Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2120 Iuka Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

