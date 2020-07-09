2120 Iuka Ave Available 08/01/20 Highly Sought After OSU 5 Bedroom House Iuka Ravine - This stunning 5 Bedroom House is located on tranquil Iuka Ravine. You'll love the refinished hardwood floors and great indoor and outdoor space. The huge front porch and brick patio are ideal for entertaining. Full basement with washer and dryer and a 1 car garage with electric opener. You'll be the envy of all your friends with this house.
(RLNE2615606)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2120 Iuka Ave have any available units?
2120 Iuka Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2120 Iuka Ave have?
Some of 2120 Iuka Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2120 Iuka Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2120 Iuka Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.