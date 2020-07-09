Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

2120 Iuka Ave Available 08/01/20 Highly Sought After OSU 5 Bedroom House Iuka Ravine - This stunning 5 Bedroom House is located on tranquil Iuka Ravine. You'll love the refinished hardwood floors and great indoor and outdoor space. The huge front porch and brick patio are ideal for entertaining. Full basement with washer and dryer and a 1 car garage with electric opener. You'll be the envy of all your friends with this house.



(RLNE2615606)