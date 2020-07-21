All apartments in Columbus
Location

2119 Bentwood Circle, Columbus, OH 43235
Brookside Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
package receiving
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
UPDATED CLUBHOUSE AND FITNESS CENTER COMING AUGUST 2019!

Award winning Bent Tree Apartments located in the heart of Dublin, offers best in class service and affordable NEWLY upgraded 1 and 2BR apartments, that are packed with extra touches that set your new place apart! Your new home has been carefully and extensively remodeled just for you. Whether you are new to the area or looking to upgrade to the home you deserve, we have the PERFECT apartment just for you. Stop the search and schedule a tour TODAY! Live the life you deserve at Bent Tree!

Why choose Bent Tree?
*Only 3 minute access to 270
*Walking distance to restaurants, and grocery stores and many local businesses
*Warm & inviting accent walls
*Award winning Dublin City Schools
*Modern faucets and fixtures
*Upgraded countertops, appliances, and cabinets
*Washer & dryer INCLUDED
*Secured entry
*On-site security
*Gas and Electric homes
*Sparkling Swimming Pool with sundeck overlooking pond
*Sports courtyard featuring Basketball, Tennis, and Volleyball courts.
*Courteous and professional management focused on resident satisfaction!
*All INCLUSIVE utility package in one low price- Cable/Internet, water, trash/sewer INCLUDED
*Package acceptance
*24 hour fitness center
*Bark Park
*Lush landscaping, and tranquil ponds
*Wood burning fireplaces
*Galley style kitchens with dishwasher, fridge, and garbage disposal, range with stove
*24 hour emergency maintenance
*Major renovations coming 2019!
*Pet Friendly
* Garages, Carports and storage units available

$1075 Rarely available and roommate-friendly oversized 2 Bedroom! Huge walk-in closets!

Call Ashleigh or Rebecca today to schedule your personal tour at 614-761-8787!

For more details, visit our websites at
www.benttreedublin.com, https://www.face

(RLNE4983669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

