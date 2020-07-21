All apartments in Columbus
Last updated September 20 2019 at 8:06 PM

2112 Seaforth Place

Location

2112 Seaforth Place, Columbus, OH 43232
Glenbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Perfect home for an empty nester, a growing family, or downsizing! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a partially finished basement that adds extra entertaining space! Enjoy summer months barbequing on the back deck with fenced in back yard! Easy freeway access makes shopping and dining an easy and quick commute.

Columbus City Schools

This is not a Section 8 home.

$40 application fee per adult (18+) applicant. $100 holding fee due at time of applicaiton. $1095 security deposit due within 48 hours of applicaiton approval.

$250 non-refundable pet fee, $25 pet rent per month.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 Seaforth Place have any available units?
2112 Seaforth Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2112 Seaforth Place currently offering any rent specials?
2112 Seaforth Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 Seaforth Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2112 Seaforth Place is pet friendly.
Does 2112 Seaforth Place offer parking?
No, 2112 Seaforth Place does not offer parking.
Does 2112 Seaforth Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 Seaforth Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 Seaforth Place have a pool?
No, 2112 Seaforth Place does not have a pool.
Does 2112 Seaforth Place have accessible units?
No, 2112 Seaforth Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 Seaforth Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2112 Seaforth Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2112 Seaforth Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2112 Seaforth Place does not have units with air conditioning.
