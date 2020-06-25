All apartments in Columbus
2085 Shawbury Ct W
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

2085 Shawbury Ct W

2085 Shawbury Court West · No Longer Available
Location

2085 Shawbury Court West, Columbus, OH 43229
Forest Park East

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 06/15/19 Finished Basement and Beautiful Backyard - Property Id: 116322

Comfortable 1-story house with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, kitchen, half-finished basement, laundry room, storage room, large outdoor porch overhang, and 2-car garage. Located near Polaris and Easton Malls and several nearby parks. Close to S.R. 161, I71 and I270. Applicants must have a total monthly income of at least $3,900 (3x the monthly rent).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/116322
Property Id 116322

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4847047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2085 Shawbury Ct W have any available units?
2085 Shawbury Ct W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2085 Shawbury Ct W have?
Some of 2085 Shawbury Ct W's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2085 Shawbury Ct W currently offering any rent specials?
2085 Shawbury Ct W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2085 Shawbury Ct W pet-friendly?
No, 2085 Shawbury Ct W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2085 Shawbury Ct W offer parking?
Yes, 2085 Shawbury Ct W offers parking.
Does 2085 Shawbury Ct W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2085 Shawbury Ct W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2085 Shawbury Ct W have a pool?
No, 2085 Shawbury Ct W does not have a pool.
Does 2085 Shawbury Ct W have accessible units?
No, 2085 Shawbury Ct W does not have accessible units.
Does 2085 Shawbury Ct W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2085 Shawbury Ct W has units with dishwashers.
