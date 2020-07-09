All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2084 Waldeck Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2084 Waldeck Avenue
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

2084 Waldeck Avenue

2084 Waldeck Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2084 Waldeck Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Indiana Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2084 Waldeck Ave Available 07/30/20 House on Waldeck, walking distance to North OSU Campus - Big house located in north campus. Features include: Large living room dining room/bedroom on first floor, French doors, lots of beautiful natural woodwork and hardwood floors, updated windows, large bedrooms, ceiling fans and blinds. Kitchen is equipped with Formica counter tops, new maple cabinets and all new appliances including dishwasher, refrigerator, stove and microwave!

Also a front porch, side yard, and one car garage. You can't bet this location!

(RLNE2575927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2084 Waldeck Avenue have any available units?
2084 Waldeck Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2084 Waldeck Avenue have?
Some of 2084 Waldeck Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2084 Waldeck Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2084 Waldeck Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2084 Waldeck Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2084 Waldeck Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2084 Waldeck Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2084 Waldeck Avenue offers parking.
Does 2084 Waldeck Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2084 Waldeck Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2084 Waldeck Avenue have a pool?
No, 2084 Waldeck Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2084 Waldeck Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2084 Waldeck Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2084 Waldeck Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2084 Waldeck Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bradford At Easton
4150 Silver Springs Ln
Columbus, OH 43230
The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
Woodland Trace
7552 Woodland Trace Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
Brewers Yard
100 Frankfort Sq
Columbus, OH 43206
The Beeker
115 East Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Summit Park Apartments
4370 Lemarie Ct
Columbus, OH 43224
TGM Meadow View
3300 W Dublin Granville Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
Arena Crossing Apartments
425 N Front St
Columbus, OH 43215

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing