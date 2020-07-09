2084 Waldeck Avenue

Amenities

2084 Waldeck Ave Available 07/30/20 House on Waldeck, walking distance to North OSU Campus - Big house located in north campus. Features include: Large living room dining room/bedroom on first floor, French doors, lots of beautiful natural woodwork and hardwood floors, updated windows, large bedrooms, ceiling fans and blinds. Kitchen is equipped with Formica counter tops, new maple cabinets and all new appliances including dishwasher, refrigerator, stove and microwave!



Also a front porch, side yard, and one car garage. You can't bet this location!



