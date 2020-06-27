All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 208 East Duncan Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
208 East Duncan Street
Last updated July 31 2019 at 8:23 PM

208 East Duncan Street

208 East Duncan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

208 East Duncan Street, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Great, cozy 2 bedroom home in the South Clintonville area. Big kitchen with oak cabinetry and plenty of counter space. Semi-finished basement and a large storage shed allow for lots of extra storage. Private, fenced-in back yard and spacious sun porch/Florida room, great for entertaining! Off-street parking for 2 vehicles in back. Close to OSU as well!

Available 8/1/2019.

$1250/month, $1250 deposit. Inquire for additional leasing details. Owner managed.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 East Duncan Street have any available units?
208 East Duncan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 208 East Duncan Street currently offering any rent specials?
208 East Duncan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 East Duncan Street pet-friendly?
No, 208 East Duncan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 208 East Duncan Street offer parking?
Yes, 208 East Duncan Street offers parking.
Does 208 East Duncan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 East Duncan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 East Duncan Street have a pool?
No, 208 East Duncan Street does not have a pool.
Does 208 East Duncan Street have accessible units?
No, 208 East Duncan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 208 East Duncan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 East Duncan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 East Duncan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 East Duncan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copperleaf
8619 Gold Leaf Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl
Columbus, OH 43016
Lofts at Norton Crossing
4657 E Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43213
Sonnenblick Apartments
730 Thurber Dr W
Columbus, OH 43215
Summit Park Apartments
4370 Lemarie Ct
Columbus, OH 43224
Arena Crossing Apartments
425 N Front St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Gardens Apartments
3701 Governors Club Blvd
Columbus, OH 43219
The Meridian
1401 Aschinger Blvd
Columbus, OH 43212

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing