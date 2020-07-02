All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like
2060 Martell Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2060 Martell Drive
Last updated April 17 2020 at 4:11 PM

2060 Martell Drive

2060 Martell Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2060 Martell Drive, Columbus, OH 43229
Northgate

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
business center
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
parking
Please TEXT us for more information 614-383-9983 and set up your SELF TOUR account as part of our continued effort to protect everyone during these tough times, our newly implemented system will allow you to view the property by yourself and as your schedule allows. Details available when you visit the link.
Maple Ridge Apartments is the exciting apartment living experience that Columbus has been waiting for. The prime Martell Dr. setting in the 43229 Zip code of Columbus makes a fantastic place for those looking for a new home. From amenities to availability, our friendly team is ready to help match you with the perfect apartment. You'll discover that our community provides the perfect blend of amenities and features. Take in a wonderful evening relaxing on your porch, take advantage of our fully equipped business center, and kick back in your living room with cable. Living here also provides you with: crown molding, available parking options. That and much more is waiting for you.
Thank you for visiting with us.
13-14 Month Lease Terms.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Similar Listings

Redwood Grove City
2298 Faraday Blvd
Columbus, OH 43123
Island Club
2225 Montego Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Sawmill Ridge
6564 Millridge Cir
Columbus, OH 43017
The View at Polaris
601 Flarestar Ave
Columbus, OH 43240
Stone Lodge Apartments
5125 Cedar Dr
Columbus, OH 43232
Abbot's Cove
2960 Abbots Cove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43204
Fox & Hounds
1075 Weybridge Road
Columbus, OH 43220
The Beeker
115 East Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2060 Martell Drive have any available units?
2060 Martell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2060 Martell Drive have?
Some of 2060 Martell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2060 Martell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2060 Martell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2060 Martell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2060 Martell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2060 Martell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2060 Martell Drive offers parking.
Does 2060 Martell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2060 Martell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2060 Martell Drive have a pool?
No, 2060 Martell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2060 Martell Drive have accessible units?
No, 2060 Martell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2060 Martell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2060 Martell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 BedroomsColumbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly PlacesColumbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern WoodsIndependence VillageEast BroadLittle TurtleRiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin UniversityOhio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main CampusMount Carmel College of Nursing