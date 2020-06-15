206 E Kelso Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming Clintonville Double - Property Id: 164514



This charming Clintonville home is ready to rent. completely updated 2 floors of living space 3 sizable bedrooms freshly refinished original pine floors new bath walk up attic for extra storage new kitchen including dishwasher and garbage disposal roomy pantry and mud room beautiful oak floors in living room and dining room decorative fireplace in living room large front porch fresh paint throughout full basement washer and dryer backyard storage lawn care provided off street parking

pets considered



Contact : scout4870@aol.com

Property Id 164514



(RLNE5214744)