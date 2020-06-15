All apartments in Columbus
206 E Kelso Rd

206 East Kelso Road · No Longer Available
Location

206 East Kelso Road, Columbus, OH 43202

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Clintonville Double - Property Id: 164514

This charming Clintonville home is ready to rent. completely updated 2 floors of living space 3 sizable bedrooms freshly refinished original pine floors new bath walk up attic for extra storage new kitchen including dishwasher and garbage disposal roomy pantry and mud room beautiful oak floors in living room and dining room decorative fireplace in living room large front porch fresh paint throughout full basement washer and dryer backyard storage lawn care provided off street parking
pets considered

Contact : scout4870@aol.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/164514p
Property Id 164514

(RLNE5214744)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 E Kelso Rd have any available units?
206 E Kelso Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 E Kelso Rd have?
Some of 206 E Kelso Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 E Kelso Rd currently offering any rent specials?
206 E Kelso Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 E Kelso Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 E Kelso Rd is pet friendly.
Does 206 E Kelso Rd offer parking?
Yes, 206 E Kelso Rd offers parking.
Does 206 E Kelso Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 E Kelso Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 E Kelso Rd have a pool?
No, 206 E Kelso Rd does not have a pool.
Does 206 E Kelso Rd have accessible units?
No, 206 E Kelso Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 206 E Kelso Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 E Kelso Rd has units with dishwashers.

