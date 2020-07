Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom, 1 Bath North End 2 Story.. Owner Financing...CALL 614-503-0281!!! - OWNER FINANCING!!

Great starter home!!

Buy for the same price as renting!!

This home is ready for a new buyer today!



This home is an amazing deal and wont last long!

Simply $5000 down and $860 per month plus taxes and insurance and this one is yours today!

Priced @ $79,900.00 Negotiable......



(RLNE5660496)