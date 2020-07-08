1979 Camino Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Hilliard Schools! 3 bedroom end unit with finished basement and updated kitchen with high end cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Features 1 full bath and 2 half baths, 1 car garage and 2 assigned parking spaces, along with large deck on rear. Water and Sewer included in rent, along with use of fitness club and pool. Washer and dryer in unit. $1550 for 1 year. $1450 for 2 year lease. No section 8 or vouchers. Proof of income, credit and background check required with application.