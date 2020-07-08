All apartments in Columbus
1979 Camino Lane
Last updated December 17 2019 at 5:23 AM

1979 Camino Lane

1979 Camino Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1979 Camino Lane, Columbus, OH 43026
Sweetwater

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Hilliard Schools! 3 bedroom end unit with finished basement and updated kitchen with high end cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Features 1 full bath and 2 half baths, 1 car garage and 2 assigned parking spaces, along with large deck on rear. Water and Sewer included in rent, along with use of fitness club and pool. Washer and dryer in unit. $1550 for 1 year. $1450 for 2 year lease. No section 8 or vouchers. Proof of income, credit and background check required with application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1979 Camino Lane have any available units?
1979 Camino Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1979 Camino Lane have?
Some of 1979 Camino Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1979 Camino Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1979 Camino Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1979 Camino Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1979 Camino Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1979 Camino Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1979 Camino Lane offers parking.
Does 1979 Camino Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1979 Camino Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1979 Camino Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1979 Camino Lane has a pool.
Does 1979 Camino Lane have accessible units?
No, 1979 Camino Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1979 Camino Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1979 Camino Lane has units with dishwashers.

