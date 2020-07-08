All apartments in Columbus
1938 Summit St
1938 Summit St

1938 Summit Street · No Longer Available
Location

1938 Summit Street, Columbus, OH 43201
Indianola Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
NOW AVAILABLE FOR 2020/2021!Fantastic Location!! Large 5 bedroom half double located within a short walk to Ohio State University. This property is in the heart of all the off-campus fun being a short scooter ride or bus ride to downtown or the short north. This beautiful brick property boasts a large front porch perfect for entertaining, two large living rooms and an updated kitchen with 2 refrigerators. Tenants in this unit will receive FREE PARKING for at least 4 cars in the 8 car parking lot. Call or text to schedule your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1938 Summit St have any available units?
1938 Summit St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1938 Summit St have?
Some of 1938 Summit St's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1938 Summit St currently offering any rent specials?
1938 Summit St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1938 Summit St pet-friendly?
No, 1938 Summit St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1938 Summit St offer parking?
Yes, 1938 Summit St offers parking.
Does 1938 Summit St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1938 Summit St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1938 Summit St have a pool?
No, 1938 Summit St does not have a pool.
Does 1938 Summit St have accessible units?
No, 1938 Summit St does not have accessible units.
Does 1938 Summit St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1938 Summit St does not have units with dishwashers.

