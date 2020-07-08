1938 Summit St

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

NOW AVAILABLE FOR 2020/2021!Fantastic Location!! Large 5 bedroom half double located within a short walk to Ohio State University. This property is in the heart of all the off-campus fun being a short scooter ride or bus ride to downtown or the short north. This beautiful brick property boasts a large front porch perfect for entertaining, two large living rooms and an updated kitchen with 2 refrigerators. Tenants in this unit will receive FREE PARKING for at least 4 cars in the 8 car parking lot. Call or text to schedule your showing.