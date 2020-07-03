Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1935 South Champion Ave Available 11/15/19 3 BEDROOM HOUSE COMPLETELY RENOVATED** - Its like two houses in one! Welcome to 1935 S Champion located in South Columbus. This house has been COMPLETELY RENOVATED. The kitchen has brand new luxury style flooring, new cabinets and fresh countertops. Newly remodeled bathroom! This home also includes a very SPACIOUS finished basement with new paint and luxury vinyl panel flooring, it even has a small wet bar!! Great for entertaining guests! It doesn't stop there... Private drive way that leads to the fenced in back yard with double car garage! The garage also has a car port for extra storage space!



Call Bailey for a showing TODAY 614-949-3624



This will go quickly!



No evictions in the past five years

No section 8 or 3rd party pay

No felonies in the past 7 years



(RLNE5316613)