Last updated March 25 2020 at 7:42 PM

1899 Dunning Road

1899 Dunning Road · No Longer Available
Location

1899 Dunning Road, Columbus, OH 43219
Brittany Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Wonderful 3 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom home for rent in Columbus! Right when you pull up to the property there is a Front little porch. Perfect for having coffee or watching the kids get on the bus. When you walk in to the right is the first living area which has some accent wall with some stone to add some character to the house. To the left is the coat closet. There is a sliding glass door that leads to the fully fenced in backyard! great for entertaining or letting out the dogs!From the kitchen there is a lower level. That will be great for extra storage. Going upstairs a couple steps the first door on the right is the first full bathroom next to that is the first bedroom that has a ceiling fan then there is a linen closet then we have the second and third bedroom.

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1899 Dunning Road have any available units?
1899 Dunning Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1899 Dunning Road have?
Some of 1899 Dunning Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1899 Dunning Road currently offering any rent specials?
1899 Dunning Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1899 Dunning Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1899 Dunning Road is pet friendly.
Does 1899 Dunning Road offer parking?
No, 1899 Dunning Road does not offer parking.
Does 1899 Dunning Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1899 Dunning Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1899 Dunning Road have a pool?
No, 1899 Dunning Road does not have a pool.
Does 1899 Dunning Road have accessible units?
No, 1899 Dunning Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1899 Dunning Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1899 Dunning Road does not have units with dishwashers.

