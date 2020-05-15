1899 Dunning Road

Amenities

Wonderful 3 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom home for rent in Columbus! Right when you pull up to the property there is a Front little porch. Perfect for having coffee or watching the kids get on the bus. When you walk in to the right is the first living area which has some accent wall with some stone to add some character to the house. To the left is the coat closet. There is a sliding glass door that leads to the fully fenced in backyard! great for entertaining or letting out the dogs!From the kitchen there is a lower level. That will be great for extra storage. Going upstairs a couple steps the first door on the right is the first full bathroom next to that is the first bedroom that has a ceiling fan then there is a linen closet then we have the second and third bedroom.



Make this house your home today!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

