1897 Willoway Cir N
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

1897 Willoway Cir N

1897 Willoway Circle North · No Longer Available
Location

1897 Willoway Circle North, Columbus, OH 43220
Northcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful 2b 1.5b townhouse - Property Id: 243146

This charming condo is just 15 minutes to OSU! Surrounded by restaurants, shopping, and just minutes to 315! 1st and 2nd floors are freshly painted along with trim. You won't run out of storage with these bedroom closets, TWO pantries, a full basement, and shed on the patio. Enjoy entertaining in the large, bright kitchen with a great eat-in? space! Washer/Dryer Remain, Roof 2009, HVAC 2010, Stove 2010, Dishwasher/Microwave/Refrigerator 2017, Windows/Sliding Doors 2008. Assigned parking spot with plenty of additional spaces for guests. Quiet community and great location.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243146
Property Id 243146

(RLNE5635040)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1897 Willoway Cir N have any available units?
1897 Willoway Cir N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1897 Willoway Cir N have?
Some of 1897 Willoway Cir N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1897 Willoway Cir N currently offering any rent specials?
1897 Willoway Cir N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1897 Willoway Cir N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1897 Willoway Cir N is pet friendly.
Does 1897 Willoway Cir N offer parking?
Yes, 1897 Willoway Cir N offers parking.
Does 1897 Willoway Cir N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1897 Willoway Cir N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1897 Willoway Cir N have a pool?
No, 1897 Willoway Cir N does not have a pool.
Does 1897 Willoway Cir N have accessible units?
No, 1897 Willoway Cir N does not have accessible units.
Does 1897 Willoway Cir N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1897 Willoway Cir N has units with dishwashers.

