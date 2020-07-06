1878 Woodette Rd Columbus Oh 43232-2838

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This 3BR, 2 full bath,ranch home is absolutely brand new. This home has been remodeled from top to bottom and you can be the first to live in this totally updated home. All neutral decor and open floor plan. New kitchen, baths, flooring, paint. Everything. The finished basement includes a large finished area with the second full bath and a storage room with laundry hook up. The finished basement nearly doubles the living space and has glass block windows. Looking for a tenant to treat this home with care. No pets and no smoking! Looking for a tenant with good credit. Columbus Schools.