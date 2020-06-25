All apartments in Columbus
Last updated June 20 2019 at 2:12 PM

1842 Valcon Avenue

1842 Valcon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1842 Valcon Avenue, Columbus, OH 43207
Milbrook

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful and spacious 3 Bedroom property with half finished basement and large backyard! Hardwood floors throughout first floor. Bedrooms are large!Please read criteria carefully before applying. *We are requiring a security deposit of $1000.00 from the selected applicant within 3 business days of approval notification. First month's rent of $1000.00 will be due at the signing of the lease agreement.$30.00 application fee required for anyone over 18 years of age that will reside at the property. A credit, rental history, and background check will be performed for each adult who will reside at the property.Rent should not exceed 35% of tenant's income. No evictions in the last five years. No bankruptcies in the last year.Please do not disturb current tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1842 Valcon Avenue have any available units?
1842 Valcon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1842 Valcon Avenue have?
Some of 1842 Valcon Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1842 Valcon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1842 Valcon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1842 Valcon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1842 Valcon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1842 Valcon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1842 Valcon Avenue offers parking.
Does 1842 Valcon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1842 Valcon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1842 Valcon Avenue have a pool?
No, 1842 Valcon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1842 Valcon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1842 Valcon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1842 Valcon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1842 Valcon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
