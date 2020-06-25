1842 Valcon Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful and spacious 3 Bedroom property with half finished basement and large backyard! Hardwood floors throughout first floor. Bedrooms are large!Please read criteria carefully before applying. *We are requiring a security deposit of $1000.00 from the selected applicant within 3 business days of approval notification. First month's rent of $1000.00 will be due at the signing of the lease agreement.$30.00 application fee required for anyone over 18 years of age that will reside at the property. A credit, rental history, and background check will be performed for each adult who will reside at the property.Rent should not exceed 35% of tenant's income. No evictions in the last five years. No bankruptcies in the last year.Please do not disturb current tenant.