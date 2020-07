Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Completely remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condominium in the Grandview/Arlington area. Refinished hardwood on first floor and new carpet on stairs and throughout the upstairs. New kitchen with white cabinets and breakfast bar. Owner pays for heat and water. New washer and dryer provided. Plenty of on street parking. Great location close to 315 access, OSU and all that Grandview and Arlington have to offer