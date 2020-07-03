All apartments in Columbus
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

1814 Cole St

1814 Cole Street · No Longer Available
Location

1814 Cole Street, Columbus, OH 43205
South of Main

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Wonderfully updated and centrally located. This is a renter's dream! Large living spaces, spacious back yard, large basement, solid surface flooring on first floor and carpet upstairs, 2 generous bedrooms and dedicated dining room. All of this for less than $800/month!

FEATURES
- Large basement

LIVING SPACE
-Hardwood/Solid Surface Flooring

KITCHEN
- Range
- Refrigerator

PET POLICY
- Negotiable

Section 8
- No

RENT
- $795/month

Sorry, no Section 8. Pets are negotiable.

All possible tenants at least 18 years old will submit a $40 application before move-in. From this application, we will review:
1) No Evictions in the last 3 years.
2) Criminal history
3) Credit history
4) Total household income at least 3x rent amount

Property offered by Solutions for Real Estate.

If this ad is on any other website other than www.S4RE.com, the data provided may be incorrect so contact agent for verification.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1814 Cole St have any available units?
1814 Cole St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1814 Cole St have?
Some of 1814 Cole St's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1814 Cole St currently offering any rent specials?
1814 Cole St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1814 Cole St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1814 Cole St is pet friendly.
Does 1814 Cole St offer parking?
No, 1814 Cole St does not offer parking.
Does 1814 Cole St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1814 Cole St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1814 Cole St have a pool?
No, 1814 Cole St does not have a pool.
Does 1814 Cole St have accessible units?
No, 1814 Cole St does not have accessible units.
Does 1814 Cole St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1814 Cole St does not have units with dishwashers.

