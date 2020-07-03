1814 Cole St

Amenities

Wonderfully updated and centrally located. This is a renter's dream! Large living spaces, spacious back yard, large basement, solid surface flooring on first floor and carpet upstairs, 2 generous bedrooms and dedicated dining room. All of this for less than $800/month!



FEATURES

- Large basement



LIVING SPACE

-Hardwood/Solid Surface Flooring



KITCHEN

- Range

- Refrigerator



PET POLICY

- Negotiable



Section 8

- No



RENT

- $795/month



Sorry, no Section 8. Pets are negotiable.



All possible tenants at least 18 years old will submit a $40 application before move-in. From this application, we will review:

1) No Evictions in the last 3 years.

2) Criminal history

3) Credit history

4) Total household income at least 3x rent amount



Property offered by Solutions for Real Estate.



If this ad is on any other website other than www.S4RE.com, the data provided may be incorrect so contact agent for verification.