18 Clark Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

2 Bedroom - Short North - Fantastic 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condominium located just off High Street in the highly sought after Short North Area. Kitchen offers tons of cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and eat in space. There is one bedroom located upstairs along with a full bath, stack washer and dryer, and additional loft space. The second bedroom is located downstairs with its own private full bath. The exposed brick throughout, and the New York Style Brownstone front, add so much character to this home. It's a must see! The back patio is great size for grilling and entertaining on warm summer nights. Don't wait! This will for sure go fast!!



Tenant responsible for gas, electric, and water use.



Call or text our showing agent at 614-207-5757 for more info or to set up a time to take a tour of this property!



Video Tour available at: https://youtu.be/7LBmdJTg3n4



(RLNE5592802)