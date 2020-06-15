1765 S 8th St

Amenities

w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage w/d hookup stainless steel

RENT TO OWN ONLY, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, Merion Village Area 2 Story, CALL FOR DETAILS 614-503-0281!! - Come enjoy your enchanting vintage home near Merion Village. Up and coming, close to downtown, Bexley, Old Town East, Short North, and German Village. 3 bedrooms, 1 Bath,A/C with extra storage in the basement and fenced in front yard.

Current & Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.

Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount



For More info on our Rent To Own Program: www.BuyHouseColumbus.com



DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies.



Purchase Price $179,900



614-503-0281



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5307306)