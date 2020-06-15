All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1765 S 8th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1765 S 8th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1765 S 8th St

1765 Eighth Street · (614) 361-3919
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1765 Eighth Street, Columbus, OH 43207
Reeb-Hosack

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1765 S 8th St · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
RENT TO OWN ONLY, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, Merion Village Area 2 Story, CALL FOR DETAILS 614-503-0281!! - Come enjoy your enchanting vintage home near Merion Village. Up and coming, close to downtown, Bexley, Old Town East, Short North, and German Village. 3 bedrooms, 1 Bath,A/C with extra storage in the basement and fenced in front yard.
Current & Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.
Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount

For More info on our Rent To Own Program: www.BuyHouseColumbus.com

DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies.

Purchase Price $179,900

614-503-0281

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5307306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1765 S 8th St have any available units?
1765 S 8th St has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1765 S 8th St have?
Some of 1765 S 8th St's amenities include w/d hookup, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1765 S 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
1765 S 8th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1765 S 8th St pet-friendly?
No, 1765 S 8th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1765 S 8th St offer parking?
No, 1765 S 8th St does not offer parking.
Does 1765 S 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1765 S 8th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1765 S 8th St have a pool?
No, 1765 S 8th St does not have a pool.
Does 1765 S 8th St have accessible units?
No, 1765 S 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1765 S 8th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1765 S 8th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1765 S 8th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

80 on the Commons
80 East Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Orchard
5353 Wilcox Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd
Columbus, OH 43054
Xander on State
265 E State St
Columbus, OH 43215
Fireproof Short North
1020 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
King Avenue Apartments
1428 King Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy
Columbus, OH 43240
Reserve at Sharon Woods
1881 Solera Dr
Columbus, OH 43229

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity