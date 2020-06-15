1765 S 8th St

Amenities
RENT TO OWN ONLY, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, Merion Village Area 2 Story, CALL FOR DETAILS 614-503-0281!! - Come enjoy your enchanting vintage home near Merion Village. Up and coming, close to downtown, Bexley, Old Town East, Short North, and German Village. 3 bedrooms, 1 Bath,A/C with extra storage in the basement and fenced in front yard.
Current & Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.
Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount
For More info on our Rent To Own Program: www.BuyHouseColumbus.com
DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies.
Purchase Price $179,900
614-503-0281
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5307306)