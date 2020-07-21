Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1763 S. 8th St. Available 07/19/19 Charming 3 Bed / 2 Bath Single Family Home - Located in south Merion Village / Hungarian Village this beautiful home will be available in the coming weeks. recently updated last year some perks to the property include; Garage, fenced in backyard, all appliances included, grey oak laminate flooring on lower level, tiled showers, & washer and dryer hookups.



Visit www.ChathamandPark.com to view other available properties.



**Chatham Partners is an equal housing provider. As part of our application process we consider credit, run a background check, ask that any applicants make three times the monthly rent and review past rental history. Should you need any additional information, please do not hesitate to contact us at (614) 537-7519.



(RLNE4494802)