Columbus, OH
1763 S. 8th St.
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

1763 S. 8th St.

1763 S 8th St · No Longer Available
Location

1763 S 8th St, Columbus, OH 43207
Reeb-Hosack

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1763 S. 8th St. Available 07/19/19 Charming 3 Bed / 2 Bath Single Family Home - Located in south Merion Village / Hungarian Village this beautiful home will be available in the coming weeks. recently updated last year some perks to the property include; Garage, fenced in backyard, all appliances included, grey oak laminate flooring on lower level, tiled showers, & washer and dryer hookups.

**Chatham Partners is an equal housing provider. As part of our application process we consider credit, run a background check, ask that any applicants make three times the monthly rent and review past rental history. Should you need any additional information, please do not hesitate to contact us at (614) 537-7519.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1763 S. 8th St. have any available units?
1763 S. 8th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1763 S. 8th St. have?
Some of 1763 S. 8th St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1763 S. 8th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1763 S. 8th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1763 S. 8th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1763 S. 8th St. is pet friendly.
Does 1763 S. 8th St. offer parking?
Yes, 1763 S. 8th St. offers parking.
Does 1763 S. 8th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1763 S. 8th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1763 S. 8th St. have a pool?
No, 1763 S. 8th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1763 S. 8th St. have accessible units?
No, 1763 S. 8th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1763 S. 8th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1763 S. 8th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
