All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1720 S. 3rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1720 S. 3rd Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1720 S. 3rd Street

1720 S 3rd St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1720 S 3rd St, Columbus, OH 43207
Reeb-Hosack

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1720 S. 3rd Street Available 01/11/19 2 Bedroom single family home. - This spacious single family house is currently undergoing minor renovations. Large bedrooms, living room space, and yard are some of the amenities for the property. Interior pictures will be available in the coming weeks.To set up a showing, please contact our Leasing Manager by phone or email.

Visit www.ChathamandPark.com to view other available properties.

**Chatham Partners is an equal housing provider. As part of our application process we consider credit, run a background check, ask that any applicants make three times the monthly rent and review past rental history. Should you need any additional information, please do not hesitate to contact us at (614) 537-7519.

(RLNE4589300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 S. 3rd Street have any available units?
1720 S. 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1720 S. 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1720 S. 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 S. 3rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1720 S. 3rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 1720 S. 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 1720 S. 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 1720 S. 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1720 S. 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 S. 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 1720 S. 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1720 S. 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 1720 S. 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 S. 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1720 S. 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1720 S. 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1720 S. 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Easton Commons
4011 Easton Way
Columbus, OH 43219
The Farms
5412 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221
Stone Lodge Apartments
5125 Cedar Dr
Columbus, OH 43232
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East
Columbus, OH 43235
303
303 South Front Street
Columbus, OH 43215
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy
Columbus, OH 43240
Georgetown
59 Fitz Henry Blvd
Columbus, OH 43214
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43081

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing