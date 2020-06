Amenities

Rent OR Purchase...Nothing to do but move in! 3 bedroom cape cod with new roof, gutters and A/C unit; all installed less than 3 years ago. Newer Furnace that has been serviced yearly. Beautifully finished hardwood floors throughout. Large eat in kitchen with great sunlight. Working wood burning fireplace is great for the winter. Dry basement and double lot. Property is located on a quiet, mature street with other homeowners.