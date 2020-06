Amenities

NOW AVAILABLE in Old Columbus North (just south of the Clintonville southern border) in a neighborhood setting on a low traffic street, this 2 1/2 Story 4 bedroom/1 bath home with kitchen appliances and clothes washer/dryer included. Hardwood floors and neutral decor will accommodate your existing furnishings . Landlord does not participate in Section 8. Tenant Screening includes a credit bureau and criminal background check. Application fee is $40.