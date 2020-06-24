1682 Canvasback Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool

3rd Floor 2 bedroom apartment with balcony, located in close proximity to 670.



Access to 2 community pools, community gym, clubhouse, car wash, In-Unit Washer and dryer + Dishwasher, Community Laundry Room, large parking lot with unlimited free parking, secure monitored package room.



Our lease term ends May 29th but you would be able to extend the lease after that term through the apartment complex management. The lease would be transferred to you entirely and you will be paying rent directly through the apartment management. Security deposit has already been paid and you will receive 100% of it at the end of your leasing term.