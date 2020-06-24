All apartments in Columbus
1682 Canvasback Ln
Last updated May 4 2019 at 8:43 AM

1682 Canvasback Ln

1682 Canvasback Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1682 Canvasback Lane, Columbus, OH 43215
Grandview South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
3rd Floor 2 bedroom apartment with balcony, located in close proximity to 670.

Amenities include:
Access to 2 community pools, community gym, clubhouse, car wash, In-Unit Washer and dryer + Dishwasher, Community Laundry Room, large parking lot with unlimited free parking, secure monitored package room.

Our lease term ends May 29th but you would be able to extend the lease after that term through the apartment complex management. The lease would be transferred to you entirely and you will be paying rent directly through the apartment management. Security deposit has already been paid and you will receive 100% of it at the end of your leasing term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

