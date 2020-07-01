All apartments in Columbus
1645 North 4th Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1645 North 4th Street

1645 North Fourth Street · No Longer Available
Location

1645 North Fourth Street, Columbus, OH 43201
Indianola Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
1645 North 4th Street Available 08/15/21 8 Bedroom on OSU Campus - 1645 North 4th Street is architecturally stunning with custom brick eyebrows just above the windows, all crafted by master masons over 100 years ago! This beautiful 8 bedroom 3 bathroom brick home is centrally located between 12th and 13th Avenue and includes a new brand new kitchen with ceramic tile floors, oak cabinets, new appliances (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal). Each floor has its own bathroom that has been remodeled with many updates including pedestal sinks and tile shower surrounds, 1645 North 4th Street also features HUGE bedrooms, new windows, central air, washer and dryer hookups, a large front porch, large back yard, and a parking lot with enough off street parking for 8 cars. This home is one block away from the Columbus Police Campus Substation and a CABS/COTA bus stop.

All of our homes are enrolled in the OSU Off Campus Housing Excellence Program. This means that we allow Ohio State and the Columbus Fire Department to thoroughly inspect all of our homes annually. The program is intended to increase safety, security, and sustainability for students who live in the University Area. We received a perfect score for this home! (6 Buckeyes) To view the results click here: https://offcampus.osu.edu/assessment-report.aspx?id=4324

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5132934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1645 North 4th Street have any available units?
1645 North 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1645 North 4th Street have?
Some of 1645 North 4th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1645 North 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1645 North 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1645 North 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1645 North 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1645 North 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1645 North 4th Street offers parking.
Does 1645 North 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1645 North 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1645 North 4th Street have a pool?
No, 1645 North 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1645 North 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 1645 North 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1645 North 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1645 North 4th Street has units with dishwashers.

