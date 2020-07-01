Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking bike storage

1645 North 4th Street Available 08/15/21 8 Bedroom on OSU Campus - 1645 North 4th Street is architecturally stunning with custom brick eyebrows just above the windows, all crafted by master masons over 100 years ago! This beautiful 8 bedroom 3 bathroom brick home is centrally located between 12th and 13th Avenue and includes a new brand new kitchen with ceramic tile floors, oak cabinets, new appliances (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal). Each floor has its own bathroom that has been remodeled with many updates including pedestal sinks and tile shower surrounds, 1645 North 4th Street also features HUGE bedrooms, new windows, central air, washer and dryer hookups, a large front porch, large back yard, and a parking lot with enough off street parking for 8 cars. This home is one block away from the Columbus Police Campus Substation and a CABS/COTA bus stop.



All of our homes are enrolled in the OSU Off Campus Housing Excellence Program. This means that we allow Ohio State and the Columbus Fire Department to thoroughly inspect all of our homes annually. The program is intended to increase safety, security, and sustainability for students who live in the University Area. We received a perfect score for this home! (6 Buckeyes) To view the results click here: https://offcampus.osu.edu/assessment-report.aspx?id=4324



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5132934)