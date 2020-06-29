164 South Ohio Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Brand new luxury townhome downtown in the heart of Olde Towne East! Easy access to I-70, I-670 + I-71. Close to several new restaurants, bars and parks. Children's Hospital, Franklin Park Conservatory and Columbus State.

This new home won't last long!



Rent: $1,875

Deposit: $1,875

2 Bed/ 2 Bath

1300 Sq Ft

2 Car Attached Garage With a Spacious Entry Level and Ample Storage

Pet Friendly

Utilities in Tenant's Name: Electric, Water



Amenities Include:

Quartz Countertops

Stainless Steel Appliances

Modern Finishes and Lighting Fixtures

Washer + Dryer in Home

Spacious and Open Floor Plan