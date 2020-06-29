All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 3 2020 at 9:57 PM

164 South Ohio Avenue

164 South Ohio Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

164 South Ohio Avenue, Columbus, OH 43205
Olde Town East

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Brand new luxury townhome downtown in the heart of Olde Towne East! Easy access to I-70, I-670 + I-71. Close to several new restaurants, bars and parks. Children's Hospital, Franklin Park Conservatory and Columbus State.
This new home won't last long!

Rent: $1,875
Deposit: $1,875
2 Bed/ 2 Bath
1300 Sq Ft
2 Car Attached Garage With a Spacious Entry Level and Ample Storage
Pet Friendly
Utilities in Tenant's Name: Electric, Water

Amenities Include:
Quartz Countertops
Stainless Steel Appliances
Modern Finishes and Lighting Fixtures
Washer + Dryer in Home
Spacious and Open Floor Plan

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 164 South Ohio Avenue have any available units?
164 South Ohio Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 164 South Ohio Avenue have?
Some of 164 South Ohio Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 164 South Ohio Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
164 South Ohio Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 164 South Ohio Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 164 South Ohio Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 164 South Ohio Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 164 South Ohio Avenue offers parking.
Does 164 South Ohio Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 164 South Ohio Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 164 South Ohio Avenue have a pool?
No, 164 South Ohio Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 164 South Ohio Avenue have accessible units?
No, 164 South Ohio Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 164 South Ohio Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 164 South Ohio Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
