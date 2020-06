Amenities

This open floor plan one-bedroom condo in exclusive Neighborhood Launch condos in Downtown Columbus is available for immediate possession. The romantic entry is just one of the things that set this condo apart from every other one-bedroom downtown. The Split-level floor plan offers separation while maximizing the open concept. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, granite counter, and plenty of storage. The main living area is filled with natural light and light wood floors. The 1 car garage is assigned to this unit! Call today to schedule a showing.