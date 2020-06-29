1618 Kohr Place

Amenities

Perfect Fixer Upper - NO CREDIT CHECK!! Owner finance!! - $5K Down/$850 Monthly - Perfect Fixer Upper - NO CREDIT CHECK!! Owner finance!!



*PLEASE READ DETAILS*



1618 Kohr Pl Columbus OH 43211



For sale is a beautiful 3 bed 1 bath home in Columbus!

MOVE IN READY!!!

We are selling this home with owner financing so that means NO CREDIT CHECKS!!



Great opportunity to own or create an investment property in the heart of South Linden. Street parking, a large front porch and basement. Hardwood floors, an open concept and tons of potential exist in this "diamond in the rough!"



Hardwood floors!

Large open kitchen!

Full basement!

Huge backyard!!

Street parking available!!



This home is an amazing deal and won't last long!

Purchase Price $89,900

Simply $5000 down and $850 per month taxes and insurance will be added to payment, and this one is yours today!



Preferred residents will have

3x monthly income

Solid rental history

Ability to handle all the day to day maintenance



If you have any questions simply reply back to this listing or call/preferably text me at 614-756-6959



BuyHouseColumbus@gmail.com

www.BuyHouseColumbus.com



