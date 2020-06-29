All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

1618 Kohr Place

1618 Kohr Place · No Longer Available
Location

1618 Kohr Place, Columbus, OH 43211
South Linden

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Perfect Fixer Upper - NO CREDIT CHECK!! Owner finance!! - $5K Down/$850 Monthly - Perfect Fixer Upper - NO CREDIT CHECK!! Owner finance!!

*PLEASE READ DETAILS*

1618 Kohr Pl Columbus OH 43211

For sale is a beautiful 3 bed 1 bath home in Columbus!
MOVE IN READY!!!
We are selling this home with owner financing so that means NO CREDIT CHECKS!!

ONCE AGAIN NO CREDIT CHECKS!!

Great opportunity to own or create an investment property in the heart of South Linden. Street parking, a large front porch and basement. Hardwood floors, an open concept and tons of potential exist in this "diamond in the rough!"

Hardwood floors!
Large open kitchen!
Full basement!
Huge backyard!!
Street parking available!!

This home is an amazing deal and won't last long!
Purchase Price $89,900
Simply $5000 down and $850 per month taxes and insurance will be added to payment, and this one is yours today!

Preferred residents will have
3x monthly income
Solid rental history
Ability to handle all the day to day maintenance

If you have any questions simply reply back to this listing or call/preferably text me at 614-756-6959

BuyHouseColumbus@gmail.com
www.BuyHouseColumbus.com

(RLNE5562416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1618 Kohr Place have any available units?
1618 Kohr Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1618 Kohr Place have?
Some of 1618 Kohr Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1618 Kohr Place currently offering any rent specials?
1618 Kohr Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1618 Kohr Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1618 Kohr Place is pet friendly.
Does 1618 Kohr Place offer parking?
No, 1618 Kohr Place does not offer parking.
Does 1618 Kohr Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1618 Kohr Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1618 Kohr Place have a pool?
No, 1618 Kohr Place does not have a pool.
Does 1618 Kohr Place have accessible units?
No, 1618 Kohr Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1618 Kohr Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1618 Kohr Place does not have units with dishwashers.

