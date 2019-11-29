1593 Sarin st

Amenities
Olentangy school 3 bed 2.5 ba - Property Id: 77289
Olentangy schools! Completely renovated from top to bottom. Great room has cathedral ceilings and updated gas fireplace. Other updates include hardwood bamboo flooring throughout first floor, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, marble flooring in the 1/2 bath, 6 panel white wood doors throughout, all updated white cabinetry, brand new master shower with groutless subway tile and onyx floor, extended patio, smart Ecobee thermostat, 2 car attached garage, and many more wonderful features you'll love!! convenient location, minutes to Polaris mall. easy access to I-71 and I-270 please contact meixuelin1992@gmail.com or 7577242523 Miyuki for showing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/77289
(RLNE4679872)