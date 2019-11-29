All apartments in Columbus
Location

1593 Sarin Street, Columbus, OH 43240
Polaris South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Olentangy school 3 bed 2.5 ba - Property Id: 77289

Olentangy schools! Completely renovated from top to bottom. Great room has cathedral ceilings and updated gas fireplace. Other updates include hardwood bamboo flooring throughout first floor, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, marble flooring in the 1/2 bath, 6 panel white wood doors throughout, all updated white cabinetry, brand new master shower with groutless subway tile and onyx floor, extended patio, smart Ecobee thermostat, 2 car attached garage, and many more wonderful features you'll love!! convenient location, minutes to Polaris mall. easy access to I-71 and I-270 please contact meixuelin1992@gmail.com or 7577242523 Miyuki for showing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/77289
Property Id 77289

(RLNE4679872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1593 Sarin st have any available units?
1593 Sarin st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1593 Sarin st have?
Some of 1593 Sarin st's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1593 Sarin st currently offering any rent specials?
1593 Sarin st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1593 Sarin st pet-friendly?
Yes, 1593 Sarin st is pet friendly.
Does 1593 Sarin st offer parking?
Yes, 1593 Sarin st offers parking.
Does 1593 Sarin st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1593 Sarin st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1593 Sarin st have a pool?
No, 1593 Sarin st does not have a pool.
Does 1593 Sarin st have accessible units?
No, 1593 Sarin st does not have accessible units.
Does 1593 Sarin st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1593 Sarin st has units with dishwashers.
