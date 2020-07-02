All apartments in Columbus
1585 Kent Street

Location

1585 Kent Street, Columbus, OH 43205
Driving Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Located in Driving Park. It is totally updated 3 or 4 bedrooms, two baths, two-car garage, 1,422 square foot home with first-floor laundry (washer/dryer), dishwasher, large fenced in the back yard.

The property is located in the Driving Park and Green Acres area that is being redeveloped.

Section 8 accepted
No prior evictions
Updated large, three bedrooms, two baths, two-car garage, 1,422 square foot home with first-floor laundry (washer/dryer), dishwasher, large fenced in back yard.

The property is located in the Driving Park and Green Acres area that is being redeveloped.

Section 8 accepted
No prior evictions

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

