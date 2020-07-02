1585 Kent Street

Amenities

Located in Driving Park. It is totally updated 3 or 4 bedrooms, two baths, two-car garage, 1,422 square foot home with first-floor laundry (washer/dryer), dishwasher, large fenced in the back yard.



The property is located in the Driving Park and Green Acres area that is being redeveloped.



Section 8 accepted

No prior evictions

