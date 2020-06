Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage

This home opens to a large living room, dining room, kitchen, and open pantry area. The kitchen does not come with appliances. There is a full basement with some built in storage and washer dryer hookups. Off of the living room is the stairs to the two bedrooms and bath room. Outside there is a large yard with a two car garage, doors open manually.



This property does not come with appliances.



