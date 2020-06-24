All apartments in Columbus
1582 Meadow Rd
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

1582 Meadow Rd

1582 Meadow Road · No Longer Available
Location

1582 Meadow Road, Columbus, OH 43212
Grandview Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 04/01/20 Available April 2020. Completely updated half double located in the Fitth x Northwest area, tucked between UA and Grandview. Gorgeous kitchen with tile, granite, and SS appliances. Refinished hardwood floors throughout complementing a neutral palette. Just around the corner from some of Columbus's best bars and restaurants and only a couple blocks away from the Grandview Ave entertainment corridor. Paver patio, private basement with washer/dryer hook-ups. Off street and garage parking available for an extra fee. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. 12 month lease required, deposit is the same as the rent. This is a non-smoking, no pets building with no exceptions.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5506577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

