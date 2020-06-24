1582 Meadow Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available 04/01/20 Available April 2020. Completely updated half double located in the Fitth x Northwest area, tucked between UA and Grandview. Gorgeous kitchen with tile, granite, and SS appliances. Refinished hardwood floors throughout complementing a neutral palette. Just around the corner from some of Columbus's best bars and restaurants and only a couple blocks away from the Grandview Ave entertainment corridor. Paver patio, private basement with washer/dryer hook-ups. Off street and garage parking available for an extra fee. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. 12 month lease required, deposit is the same as the rent. This is a non-smoking, no pets building with no exceptions.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5506577)