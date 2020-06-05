1559 King Ave Apt A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Available 06/10/20 Available for a June 10 or 15 lease date. Updated first story 1 bedroom flat close to everything Grandview has to offer! Hardwood floors, neutral kitchen with white updated bathroom.Situated between UA and Grandview, next to Gentiles Spirits and Mama Mimi's Pizza. There is off-street parking for one vehicle. Private locked storage in the shared basement, with individual washer/dryer hook up. The deposit is the same as the rent. This is a non-smoking, no pet building with no exceptions. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric and water usage.



No Pets Allowed



