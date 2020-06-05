All apartments in Columbus
1559 King Ave Apt A
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:22 AM

1559 King Ave Apt A

1559 King Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1559 King Avenue, Columbus, OH 43212
Grandview Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available 06/10/20 Available for a June 10 or 15 lease date. Updated first story 1 bedroom flat close to everything Grandview has to offer! Hardwood floors, neutral kitchen with white updated bathroom.Situated between UA and Grandview, next to Gentiles Spirits and Mama Mimi's Pizza. There is off-street parking for one vehicle. Private locked storage in the shared basement, with individual washer/dryer hook up. The deposit is the same as the rent. This is a non-smoking, no pet building with no exceptions. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric and water usage.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5734880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

