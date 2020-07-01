1552 Northridge Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY FEBRUARY 2nd. AT 1:00pm-1:30pm



Greatly renovated home in quiet neighborhood. It is a 3 bedroom 1 bath with a large fenced in backyard. Brand new kitchen with stainless appliance Brand new bathroom! Can’t miss this! Rent is $975 a month. Security Deposit is $975.

Non Refundable Pet Deposit $300

Monthly Pet Fee will Apply.



OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY FEBRUARY 2nd. AT 1:00pm-1:30pm



Qualifications:

NO SECTION 8

NO PRIOR EVICTIONS

MUST MAKE 3x rent.

NO CRIMINAL BACKGROUND