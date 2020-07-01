All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1552 Northridge Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1552 Northridge Rd
Last updated February 1 2020 at 8:07 AM

1552 Northridge Rd

1552 Northridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1552 Northridge Road, Columbus, OH 43224
North Linden

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY FEBRUARY 2nd. AT 1:00pm-1:30pm

Greatly renovated home in quiet neighborhood. It is a 3 bedroom 1 bath with a large fenced in backyard. Brand new kitchen with stainless appliance Brand new bathroom! Can’t miss this! Rent is $975 a month. Security Deposit is $975.
Non Refundable Pet Deposit $300
Monthly Pet Fee will Apply.

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY FEBRUARY 2nd. AT 1:00pm-1:30pm

Qualifications:
NO SECTION 8
NO PRIOR EVICTIONS
MUST MAKE 3x rent.
NO CRIMINAL BACKGROUND

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1552 Northridge Rd have any available units?
1552 Northridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1552 Northridge Rd have?
Some of 1552 Northridge Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1552 Northridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1552 Northridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1552 Northridge Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1552 Northridge Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1552 Northridge Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1552 Northridge Rd offers parking.
Does 1552 Northridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1552 Northridge Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1552 Northridge Rd have a pool?
No, 1552 Northridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1552 Northridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 1552 Northridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1552 Northridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1552 Northridge Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Grove City
2298 Faraday Blvd
Columbus, OH 43123
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl
Columbus, OH 43016
Polaris Place
8901 Antares Park Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
Albany Station
6709 Albany Ridge
Columbus, OH 43054
The Beeker
115 East Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Lindendale
3554 Lindendale Drive
Columbus, OH 43204
River & Rich
401 West Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Latitude Five25
525 Sawyer Blvd
Columbus, OH 43203

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing