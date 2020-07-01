1552 Northridge Road, Columbus, OH 43224 North Linden
OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY FEBRUARY 2nd. AT 1:00pm-1:30pm
Greatly renovated home in quiet neighborhood. It is a 3 bedroom 1 bath with a large fenced in backyard. Brand new kitchen with stainless appliance Brand new bathroom! Can’t miss this! Rent is $975 a month. Security Deposit is $975. Non Refundable Pet Deposit $300 Monthly Pet Fee will Apply.
Qualifications: NO SECTION 8 NO PRIOR EVICTIONS MUST MAKE 3x rent. NO CRIMINAL BACKGROUND
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1552 Northridge Rd have any available units?
1552 Northridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1552 Northridge Rd have?
Some of 1552 Northridge Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1552 Northridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1552 Northridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1552 Northridge Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1552 Northridge Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1552 Northridge Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1552 Northridge Rd offers parking.
Does 1552 Northridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1552 Northridge Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1552 Northridge Rd have a pool?
No, 1552 Northridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1552 Northridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 1552 Northridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1552 Northridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1552 Northridge Rd has units with dishwashers.
