155 East Lakeview Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available for 6 month lease. Ready for move-in August 29, 2019 with lease ending by March 31, 2020.

Central Clintonville craftsman just blocks from High St available at well below market rent! Spacious back yard with deck and garage. Original hardwood floors, large kitchen and generous bedrooms.

Please call or text Harvey at 901-484-9751 to setup showing. (Please have the information listed below ready.)



Section 8 not accepted.



Small dogs and cats OK.



All possible tenants will submit a $40 application before move-in. From this application, we will review:

1) Prior evictions

2) Criminal history

3) Credit history

4) Total household income (should be at least $3000/month)



Property offered by Solutions for Real Estate.