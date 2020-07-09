All apartments in Columbus
Last updated September 5 2019 at 4:45 AM

155 East Lakeview Avenue

155 W Lakeview Ave · No Longer Available
Location

155 W Lakeview Ave, Columbus, OH 43202

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available for 6 month lease. Ready for move-in August 29, 2019 with lease ending by March 31, 2020.
Central Clintonville craftsman just blocks from High St available at well below market rent! Spacious back yard with deck and garage. Original hardwood floors, large kitchen and generous bedrooms.
Please call or text Harvey at 901-484-9751 to setup showing. (Please have the information listed below ready.)

Section 8 not accepted.

Small dogs and cats OK.

All possible tenants will submit a $40 application before move-in. From this application, we will review:
1) Prior evictions
2) Criminal history
3) Credit history
4) Total household income (should be at least $3000/month)

Property offered by Solutions for Real Estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

