All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1549 Hopkins Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1549 Hopkins Avenue
Last updated August 27 2019 at 9:14 PM

1549 Hopkins Avenue

1549 Hopkins Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1549 Hopkins Avenue, Columbus, OH 43223

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1549 Hopkins Avenue have any available units?
1549 Hopkins Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1549 Hopkins Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1549 Hopkins Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1549 Hopkins Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1549 Hopkins Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1549 Hopkins Avenue offer parking?
No, 1549 Hopkins Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1549 Hopkins Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1549 Hopkins Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1549 Hopkins Avenue have a pool?
No, 1549 Hopkins Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1549 Hopkins Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1549 Hopkins Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1549 Hopkins Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1549 Hopkins Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1549 Hopkins Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1549 Hopkins Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lake Club at Polaris
1038 Bayridge Drive
Columbus, OH 43035
Karric Place of Dublin
3970 Brelsford Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
Fox & Hounds
1075 Weybridge Road
Columbus, OH 43220
Flats on Vine
205 Vine St
Columbus, OH 43222
985 High at the Castle
985 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd
Columbus, OH 43232
Sky View Townhomes
1755 S 20th St
Columbus, OH 43207
Estates at New Albany
4701 Rexwood Dr
Columbus, OH 43230

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing