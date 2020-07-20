All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1526 Burley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1526 Burley Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1526 Burley Drive

1526 Burley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1526 Burley Drive, Columbus, OH 43207
Marion Franklin

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your family and budget will love this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home! Walk in through the door go upstairs to the open concept living area and kitchen; which has stainless steel appliances! There is a huge lower level as well. This is where the half bathroom is, storage space, and laundry room! Don't miss out on this home renting for $1000 a month. Please contact us at Conrex Property Management at (614)907-4804 ext 4!

Come Make This Your Home!

https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/

Email: rentcolumbus@con-rex.com
Phone: (614) 907-4805

Unfortunately, the property is not qualified for Section 8. Pet deposit is $250 for first pet, and $100 every additional Pet and $25 Pet Rent per month for the first pet and an additional $10 for each pet after that.

Application cost $45
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1526 Burley Drive have any available units?
1526 Burley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1526 Burley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1526 Burley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1526 Burley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1526 Burley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1526 Burley Drive offer parking?
No, 1526 Burley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1526 Burley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1526 Burley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1526 Burley Drive have a pool?
No, 1526 Burley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1526 Burley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1526 Burley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1526 Burley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1526 Burley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1526 Burley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1526 Burley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
The Bradford At Easton
4150 Silver Springs Ln
Columbus, OH 43230
Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
Graham Park
2390 Harper Isabelle
Columbus, OH 43235
303
303 South Front Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Fireproof Short North
1020 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road
Columbus, OH 43228
Orleans
5199 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing