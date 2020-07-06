1510 King Ave D

Amenities
Complex End Unit - Property Id: 71042
* MOVE IN SPECIAL 1/2 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH*
Great Location Between Grandview Ave & North Star
These One Bedroom Units Have All Hard-wood Floors
Large Living Rooms
Lots of Closet Space
Newly Installed Windows
~The Kitchens Include:
Gas Stove, Frost Free-Refrigerator, Disposals and Ceiling Fans
Each Building has Coin-Operated Laundry Facilities
Each Unit Includes Off-Street Parking for One Resident Cars
~ Room Sizes
Rents Include Gas Heat, Water, and Trash & Extra Lockable Storage Bin in the Basement
An Indoor Cat is Allowed with $20 Added to Monthly Rent $150 non refundable deposit
No Dogs are Allowed
Security Deposit is full month subjected to change
There is no central air 1 window a/c unit will be provided
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/71042
