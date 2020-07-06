All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1510 King Ave D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1510 King Ave D
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

1510 King Ave D

1510 King Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Tri-Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1510 King Avenue, Columbus, OH 43212
Tri-Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
Complex End Unit - Property Id: 71042

* MOVE IN SPECIAL 1/2 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH*

Great Location Between Grandview Ave & North Star
These One Bedroom Units Have All Hard-wood Floors
Large Living Rooms
Lots of Closet Space
Newly Installed Windows
~The Kitchens Include:
Gas Stove, Frost Free-Refrigerator, Disposals and Ceiling Fans
Each Building has Coin-Operated Laundry Facilities
Each Unit Includes Off-Street Parking for One Resident Cars
~ Room Sizes
Rents Include Gas Heat, Water, and Trash & Extra Lockable Storage Bin in the Basement
An Indoor Cat is Allowed with $20 Added to Monthly Rent $150 non refundable deposit
No Dogs are Allowed
Security Deposit is full month subjected to change
There is no central air 1 window a/c unit will be provided
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/71042
Property Id 71042

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5520096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 King Ave D have any available units?
1510 King Ave D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1510 King Ave D have?
Some of 1510 King Ave D's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 King Ave D currently offering any rent specials?
1510 King Ave D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 King Ave D pet-friendly?
Yes, 1510 King Ave D is pet friendly.
Does 1510 King Ave D offer parking?
Yes, 1510 King Ave D offers parking.
Does 1510 King Ave D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 King Ave D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 King Ave D have a pool?
No, 1510 King Ave D does not have a pool.
Does 1510 King Ave D have accessible units?
No, 1510 King Ave D does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 King Ave D have units with dishwashers?
No, 1510 King Ave D does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hayden Lofts
4125 Hayden Lofts Place
Columbus, OH 43016
Central Park
105 Radio City Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Ardmore Village
3331 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43213
Fireproof Short North
1020 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd
Columbus, OH 43232
Reserve at Parkwick
4711 Bay Run Drive
Columbus, OH 43228
Springburne At Polaris
300 Springboro Ln
Columbus, OH 43235
Sky View Townhomes
1755 S 20th St
Columbus, OH 43207

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing