Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

3 BEDROOM SINGLE FAMILY - WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME! THIS HOME HAS JUST BEEN REMODELED. HARDWOOD FLOORS, FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY, FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, MINI BLINDS...THE LIST GOES ON AND ON. CONTACT US TODAY FOR YOUR PERSONAL TOUR.

BOARDS WILL COME OFF ONCE IT IS RENTED OUT.



No Cats Allowed



