1503 Southfield Road

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 BEDROOM HOUSE FOR RENT - Welcome to 1503 Southfield. located in South Columbus. This home has just been completely remodeled! New luxury, plank, vinyl, flooring and trendy grey walls. Great open space from living room to dining area with accent wall that leads to the kitchen. Bathroom has been completely redone! HUGE BACKYARD.



Call Bailey for a showing TODAY 614-949-3624



This will go quickly!



No evictions in the past five years

No section 8 or 3rd party pay

No felonies in the past 7 years



