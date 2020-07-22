1503 Southfield Road

Amenities
3 BEDROOM HOUSE FOR RENT - Welcome to 1503 Southfield. located in South Columbus. This home has just been completely remodeled! New luxury, plank, vinyl, flooring and trendy grey walls. Great open space from living room to dining area with accent wall that leads to the kitchen. Bathroom has been completely redone! HUGE BACKYARD.
Call Bailey for a showing TODAY 614-949-3624
This will go quickly!
No evictions in the past five years
No section 8 or 3rd party pay
No felonies in the past 7 years
(RLNE5298227)