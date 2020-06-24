1458 Hamlet St.

Amenities

Huge 4 Bedroom Remodeled Downtown Columbus (Italian Village) - Large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Single family home built in 1922 offers over 4300 square feet of comfortable living. Located in the Weinland Park district, close to several parks, walking distance to OSU, Seven Son Brewery, Flower Child, Victorian Village and the Short North. This home has an abundance of character and offers a lot of comfortable living space including a cozy library on the first floor with a dual gas fireplace. Two sets of stairs that lead to the upstairs hallway. This home offers wood floors, a spacious kitchen w/ all appliances, tons of natural light, built in shelving, Full unfinished basement sectioned off to two areas, plenty of storage space, off street parking, a great front porch, a large deck with pergola, patio, fenced yard, with green house. Washer & dryer.



Pets welcome



(All properties are rented as-is)



*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:

$12.50 Renters Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



