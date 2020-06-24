All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1458 Hamlet St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1458 Hamlet St.
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

1458 Hamlet St.

1458 Hamlet Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Weinland Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1458 Hamlet Street, Columbus, OH 43201
Weinland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Huge 4 Bedroom Remodeled Downtown Columbus (Italian Village) - Large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Single family home built in 1922 offers over 4300 square feet of comfortable living. Located in the Weinland Park district, close to several parks, walking distance to OSU, Seven Son Brewery, Flower Child, Victorian Village and the Short North. This home has an abundance of character and offers a lot of comfortable living space including a cozy library on the first floor with a dual gas fireplace. Two sets of stairs that lead to the upstairs hallway. This home offers wood floors, a spacious kitchen w/ all appliances, tons of natural light, built in shelving, Full unfinished basement sectioned off to two areas, plenty of storage space, off street parking, a great front porch, a large deck with pergola, patio, fenced yard, with green house. Washer & dryer.

Pets welcome

(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:
$12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
http://columbuspropertymanagementpros.com/apply-now/

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property.
http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with the Columbus Property Management Pros, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE4628005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1458 Hamlet St. have any available units?
1458 Hamlet St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1458 Hamlet St. have?
Some of 1458 Hamlet St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1458 Hamlet St. currently offering any rent specials?
1458 Hamlet St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1458 Hamlet St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1458 Hamlet St. is pet friendly.
Does 1458 Hamlet St. offer parking?
No, 1458 Hamlet St. does not offer parking.
Does 1458 Hamlet St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1458 Hamlet St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1458 Hamlet St. have a pool?
No, 1458 Hamlet St. does not have a pool.
Does 1458 Hamlet St. have accessible units?
No, 1458 Hamlet St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1458 Hamlet St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1458 Hamlet St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hayden Lofts
4125 Hayden Lofts Place
Columbus, OH 43016
The Charles at Riggins Run
5252 Riggins Run Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
The Diplomat
9 Buttles Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
The Farms
5412 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221
Sawmill Ridge
6564 Millridge Cir
Columbus, OH 43017
The Fenimore
5746 Leila Lane
Columbus, OH 43081
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road
Columbus, OH 43230
Schrock Park
1779 Schrock Rd
Columbus, OH 43229

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing