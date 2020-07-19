1453 Manchester Ave

Amenities

Spacious 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Single-Family Home - Step inside of this spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath single family home. Open concept living room with separate dining area and wood floors. Plenty of space for the person who has it all. Brand new deck with large fenced in backyard. Plenty of on-street parking on this residential street. One block south of Weber rd, with quick access to freeways and bus lines. Tenant pays utilities. Owner approved pets allowed.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



Contact Nisha for showings 614-808-3389



