Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1453 Manchester Ave

1453 Manchester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1453 Manchester Avenue, Columbus, OH 43211
North Linden

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Single-Family Home - Step inside of this spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath single family home. Open concept living room with separate dining area and wood floors. Plenty of space for the person who has it all. Brand new deck with large fenced in backyard. Plenty of on-street parking on this residential street. One block south of Weber rd, with quick access to freeways and bus lines. Tenant pays utilities. Owner approved pets allowed.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Contact Nisha for showings 614-808-3389

(RLNE4665948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1453 Manchester Ave have any available units?
1453 Manchester Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1453 Manchester Ave have?
Some of 1453 Manchester Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1453 Manchester Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1453 Manchester Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1453 Manchester Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1453 Manchester Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1453 Manchester Ave offer parking?
No, 1453 Manchester Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1453 Manchester Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1453 Manchester Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1453 Manchester Ave have a pool?
No, 1453 Manchester Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1453 Manchester Ave have accessible units?
No, 1453 Manchester Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1453 Manchester Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1453 Manchester Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
