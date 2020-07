Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal parking air conditioning fireplace

Half-double: Steps from Grandview Avenue - Property Id: 113487



FIRST MONTH FREE - Recently redone with sweet kitchen (granite counter), two bedrooms, one bath (with tile surround), A/C, Washer/Dryer, non-working fireplace, fenced side/backyard and off-street parking for two cars. No Pets/No Smoking please. Last month rent and deposit due on signing.

No Pets Allowed



