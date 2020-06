Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in the Short North. Newer tiger wood floors on main level, newer carpet upstairs and in the finished basement area. Open kitchen with maple cabinets. Brand full bath in owner's suite. Fenced in back yard and 2 car garage, plus 2 off street parking spaces! Close to Goodale Park, restaurants, shopping, and galleries on quiet one way street.