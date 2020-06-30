139 E. Mithoff St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully appointed 2 bedroom house with garage - Great house located on the edge of German Village , featuring 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. This home has original wood floors with high-end stainless appliances, granite countertops, formal living room separated from the dining rooms, lots of storage, and a fenced back yard with deck and garage.



The home also has some central air, dishwasher, and a large dry basement ideal for storing bicycles or other summer toys.



Pets are permitted on case-by-case basis with additional fee.



(RLNE4059471)