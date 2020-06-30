All apartments in Columbus
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

139 E. Mithoff St

139 Mithoff Street · No Longer Available
Location

139 Mithoff Street, Columbus, OH 43206
Merion Village

Amenities

Beautifully appointed 2 bedroom house with garage - Great house located on the edge of German Village , featuring 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. This home has original wood floors with high-end stainless appliances, granite countertops, formal living room separated from the dining rooms, lots of storage, and a fenced back yard with deck and garage.

The home also has some central air, dishwasher, and a large dry basement ideal for storing bicycles or other summer toys.

Pets are permitted on case-by-case basis with additional fee.

(RLNE4059471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 E. Mithoff St have any available units?
139 E. Mithoff St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 139 E. Mithoff St have?
Some of 139 E. Mithoff St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 E. Mithoff St currently offering any rent specials?
139 E. Mithoff St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 E. Mithoff St pet-friendly?
Yes, 139 E. Mithoff St is pet friendly.
Does 139 E. Mithoff St offer parking?
Yes, 139 E. Mithoff St offers parking.
Does 139 E. Mithoff St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 139 E. Mithoff St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 E. Mithoff St have a pool?
No, 139 E. Mithoff St does not have a pool.
Does 139 E. Mithoff St have accessible units?
No, 139 E. Mithoff St does not have accessible units.
Does 139 E. Mithoff St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 139 E. Mithoff St has units with dishwashers.

