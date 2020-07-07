All apartments in Columbus
1377 Forsythe Avenue
Last updated March 30 2020 at 8:57 AM

1377 Forsythe Avenue

1377 Forsythe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1377 Forsythe Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Dennison Place

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Hi peoples
I am looking for someone to sublease my 1+1 apartment ( 1377 Forsythe Ave. No 2 ) 5 min walk to campus, from May 1 to August 24. It is a one-bedroom apartment and no roommate. If you like you can lease for next year. I will be transferring the University of Utah so I wont take most of my furniture. If you take over my lease I can give you as free. Rent is 650 (Including water and off-street parking ) + Utilities. DM me if you are interested and I would love to talk about it. You can even visit my home to see it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1377 Forsythe Avenue have any available units?
1377 Forsythe Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1377 Forsythe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1377 Forsythe Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1377 Forsythe Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1377 Forsythe Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1377 Forsythe Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1377 Forsythe Avenue offers parking.
Does 1377 Forsythe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1377 Forsythe Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1377 Forsythe Avenue have a pool?
No, 1377 Forsythe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1377 Forsythe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1377 Forsythe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1377 Forsythe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1377 Forsythe Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1377 Forsythe Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1377 Forsythe Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

