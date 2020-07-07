1377 Forsythe Avenue

Amenities

Hi peoples

I am looking for someone to sublease my 1+1 apartment ( 1377 Forsythe Ave. No 2 ) 5 min walk to campus, from May 1 to August 24. It is a one-bedroom apartment and no roommate. If you like you can lease for next year. I will be transferring the University of Utah so I wont take most of my furniture. If you take over my lease I can give you as free. Rent is 650 (Including water and off-street parking ) + Utilities. DM me if you are interested and I would love to talk about it. You can even visit my home to see it.