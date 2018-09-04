1350 King Ave 312

Amenities
Unit 312 Available 07/15/20 1340-50 King Ave Studio's - Property Id: 120027
~EACH UNIT IS SUBJECTED TO CARPET WITHOUT NOTICE~
Air condition
Updated Appliances
Each Have a Living Area with Double Door Closet in Hallway and Full Bathroom
Kitchens have Full Size Electric Stoves, Frost-Free Refrigerators and Disposals
The Building has Tenant Exterior Locked Doors and Coin Operated Laundry Room
The Building Hallways are carpeted, with 24-Hour Lights, and are Cleaned Weekly.
Units are in a Great Location
Within Walking Distance of all Your Shopping and Bus Needs
Studios are $625/month
Only utility you pay is electric
Indoor Cat is Allowed with $20 Added to Monthly Rent and a $150 One Time Pet Fee
No Dogs are Allowed
Security Deposit is full month
Normal Lease One Year, Shorter Leases are Available for an Extra $50/month.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120027
Property Id 120027
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5824780)