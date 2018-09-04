1350 King Ave 312

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Unit 312 Available 07/15/20 1340-50 King Ave Studio's - Property Id: 120027



~EACH UNIT IS SUBJECTED TO CARPET WITHOUT NOTICE~



Air condition

Updated Appliances

Each Have a Living Area with Double Door Closet in Hallway and Full Bathroom

Kitchens have Full Size Electric Stoves, Frost-Free Refrigerators and Disposals

The Building has Tenant Exterior Locked Doors and Coin Operated Laundry Room

The Building Hallways are carpeted, with 24-Hour Lights, and are Cleaned Weekly.

Units are in a Great Location

Within Walking Distance of all Your Shopping and Bus Needs



Studios are $625/month

Only utility you pay is electric

Indoor Cat is Allowed with $20 Added to Monthly Rent and a $150 One Time Pet Fee

No Dogs are Allowed

Security Deposit is full month



Normal Lease One Year, Shorter Leases are Available for an Extra $50/month.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120027

Property Id 120027



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5824780)