All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1350 King Ave 312.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1350 King Ave 312
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1350 King Ave 312

1350 King Avenue · (614) 486-1922
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Tri-Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1350 King Avenue, Columbus, OH 43212
Tri-Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 312 · Avail. Jul 15

$625

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Unit 312 Available 07/15/20 1340-50 King Ave Studio's - Property Id: 120027

~EACH UNIT IS SUBJECTED TO CARPET WITHOUT NOTICE~

Air condition
Updated Appliances
Each Have a Living Area with Double Door Closet in Hallway and Full Bathroom
Kitchens have Full Size Electric Stoves, Frost-Free Refrigerators and Disposals
The Building has Tenant Exterior Locked Doors and Coin Operated Laundry Room
The Building Hallways are carpeted, with 24-Hour Lights, and are Cleaned Weekly.
Units are in a Great Location
Within Walking Distance of all Your Shopping and Bus Needs

Studios are $625/month
Only utility you pay is electric
Indoor Cat is Allowed with $20 Added to Monthly Rent and a $150 One Time Pet Fee
No Dogs are Allowed
Security Deposit is full month

Normal Lease One Year, Shorter Leases are Available for an Extra $50/month.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120027
Property Id 120027

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5824780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1350 King Ave 312 have any available units?
1350 King Ave 312 has a unit available for $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1350 King Ave 312 have?
Some of 1350 King Ave 312's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1350 King Ave 312 currently offering any rent specials?
1350 King Ave 312 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 King Ave 312 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1350 King Ave 312 is pet friendly.
Does 1350 King Ave 312 offer parking?
No, 1350 King Ave 312 does not offer parking.
Does 1350 King Ave 312 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1350 King Ave 312 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 King Ave 312 have a pool?
No, 1350 King Ave 312 does not have a pool.
Does 1350 King Ave 312 have accessible units?
No, 1350 King Ave 312 does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 King Ave 312 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1350 King Ave 312 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1350 King Ave 312?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Runaway Bay Apartments
1480 Runaway Bay Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
BriceGrove Park
6617 Bricegrove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43110
Wesbury Park
6667 Wesbury Park Ave
Columbus, OH 43235
The Brunner Building
936 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Arena Crossing Apartments
425 N Front St
Columbus, OH 43215
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy
Columbus, OH 43240
Westerville Park
4565 Northland Square Dr E
Columbus, OH 43231

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity