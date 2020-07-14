Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to 1344 Gertrude Dr - Welcome to 1344 Gertrude Dr. Columbus, Oh 43227. This is a warm and inviting three bedroom home, with one bath and a full basement! Renting for 1000 monthly. Original hardwood floors accented with neutral toned paint make this home warm and inviting. The bathroom is beautiful with the unique tiling and built in cabinetry. The full basement had washer and dryer hookup and plenty of space for storage.



Rent: $1000

Security deposit: $1000

Application fee: $35



SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY CALL BAILEY @ 614-949-3624



No third party pay

No felonies

No evictions in the past five years



www.cbushomerentals.com



(RLNE5169313)