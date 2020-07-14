All apartments in Columbus
1344 Gertrude Dr
1344 Gertrude Dr

1344 Gertrude Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1344 Gertrude Drive, Columbus, OH 43227
Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Welcome to 1344 Gertrude Dr - Welcome to 1344 Gertrude Dr. Columbus, Oh 43227. This is a warm and inviting three bedroom home, with one bath and a full basement! Renting for 1000 monthly. Original hardwood floors accented with neutral toned paint make this home warm and inviting. The bathroom is beautiful with the unique tiling and built in cabinetry. The full basement had washer and dryer hookup and plenty of space for storage.

Rent: $1000
Security deposit: $1000
Application fee: $35

SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY CALL BAILEY @ 614-949-3624

No third party pay
No felonies
No evictions in the past five years

www.cbushomerentals.com

(RLNE5169313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

