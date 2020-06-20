1342 Forsythe Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Fantastic unit available to call home. Just over 1,600 sq ft of living space in one of the most beautiful homes in Victorian Village / Short North area.The unit has recently been completely refinished with beautiful hardwood floors and high end appliances. Within walking distance to restaurants , art galleries , shopping and other amenities. The neighborhood is very quiet and beautiful occupied by many professionals.Walk out patio / porch with a beautiful yard to enjoy. All rooms are large with lots of natural light throughout the living spaces. Two large bedrooms,living room,dining room , kitchen, bath and laundry room with W/D hookups. Basement with plenty of storage and on-street parking. Central air and heat for comfortable living.Looking for responsible tenant to call this home.