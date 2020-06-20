All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1342 Forsythe Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1342 Forsythe Avenue
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:34 AM

1342 Forsythe Avenue

1342 Forsythe Avenue · (614) 379-2017
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1342 Forsythe Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Dennison Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 4897 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Fantastic unit available to call home. Just over 1,600 sq ft of living space in one of the most beautiful homes in Victorian Village / Short North area.The unit has recently been completely refinished with beautiful hardwood floors and high end appliances. Within walking distance to restaurants , art galleries , shopping and other amenities. The neighborhood is very quiet and beautiful occupied by many professionals.Walk out patio / porch with a beautiful yard to enjoy. All rooms are large with lots of natural light throughout the living spaces. Two large bedrooms,living room,dining room , kitchen, bath and laundry room with W/D hookups. Basement with plenty of storage and on-street parking. Central air and heat for comfortable living.Looking for responsible tenant to call this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1342 Forsythe Avenue have any available units?
1342 Forsythe Avenue has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1342 Forsythe Avenue have?
Some of 1342 Forsythe Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1342 Forsythe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1342 Forsythe Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1342 Forsythe Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1342 Forsythe Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1342 Forsythe Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1342 Forsythe Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1342 Forsythe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1342 Forsythe Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1342 Forsythe Avenue have a pool?
No, 1342 Forsythe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1342 Forsythe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1342 Forsythe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1342 Forsythe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1342 Forsythe Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1342 Forsythe Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bexley House
2877 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43209
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Flats on Vine
205 Vine St
Columbus, OH 43222
The Jerome
1025 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
King Avenue Apartments
1428 King Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road
Columbus, OH 43228
The Hub Short North
20 E Hubbard Ave
Columbus, OH 43215

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity